Former CM GB gets 34-year jail term in hate speech case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gilgit has sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid, to 34 years in prison in a hate speech case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000 on the former CM and directed the Director General of NADRA to block his National Identity Card.

The verdict, pronounced by ATC Judge Rahmat Shah, cited multiple sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The case stemmed from a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the City Police Station in Gilgit, accusing Khurshid of making threats to security agencies and using derogatory language against the Chief Election Commissioner during a public gathering at Ittehad Chowk on May 26, 2024.

Khurshid has faced additional legal troubles in recent months. In April, a senior civil judge issued a bailable arrest warrant against him in a fake degree case. The warrant, issued by Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Ali, followed Khurshid's repeated absence from court proceedings.

The former CM was accused of acquiring a lawyer’s license from the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council using a fraudulent University of London law degree. He also submitted an affidavit to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, to obtain an equivalency certificate.

In July 2023, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court disqualified Khurshid in the fake degree case. A three-member bench ruled in favor of a petition filed by GB Assembly member Shahzad Agha, who argued that Khurshid’s degree was unverifiable and fictitious.

Khurshid had served as Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan since December 2020 and was considered a close ally of PTI chairman Imran Khan.