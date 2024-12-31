Former Pakistan international cricketer Arshad Pervez passes away

LAHORE - Former Pakistan international cricketer Arshad Pervez has passed away, leaving the cricketing community in mourning. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed deep sorrow over his demise and extended heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. In a statement, the PCB paid tribute to the late cricketer, acknowledging his significant contributions to the game. Arshad Pervez had a distinguished first-class cricket career, amassing an impressive 14,986 runs. He also represented Pakistan in two One-Day Internationals against England in 1978, marking his presence on the international stage. Several former cricketers and colleagues also expressed their grief and offered prayers for the departed soul. Cricketing stalwarts including Iqbal Qasim, Agha Zahid, Saleem Malik, Haroon Rasheed, Javed Miandad, Akram Raza, Kabir Khan, Tauseef Ahmed and others, shared their condolences and remembered Arshad Pervez for his contributions to Pakistan cricket.

Arshad Pervez will be remembered as a dedicated and talented cricketer who left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s cricket history. His legacy as a prolific first-class batsman and his service to the national team during his career will continue to inspire future generations.