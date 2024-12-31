Fresh polio case in KP takes year’s tally to 68

ISLAMABAD - A new case of polio virus was reported on Monday from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismael Khan area taking the country’s tally to 68 this year. Regional Reference Laboratory housed in the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed that the new case had been reported from Dera Ismael Khan from where 10 children had been diagnosed with the virus so far. Similarly, 27 cases of the disease has so far been reported from Balochistan, 20 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 19 from Sindh, and one each from Islamabad and Punjab, informed the institute. The previous case was reported from Qila Abdullah, Balochistan where a one-and-a-half-year-old child had been diagnosed with the disease. So far 27 cases have been reported from the city so far this year. Only a few days ago, the virus was detected in a child in Jacobabad, Sindh. According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), so far four cases have been reported from the city during the ongoing year.