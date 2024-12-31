Gandapur chairs meeting to discuss utilisation of Zakat, dowry funds

Peshawar - An important meeting of the Social Welfare Department was held here on Monday, chaired by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. The meeting took a number of decisions regarding the welfare of underprivileged and deserving segments of society.

The meeting deliberated on the utilization of Zakat and dowry funds, along with other welfare initiatives of the provincial government, resulting in several key decisions.

It was decided to organize collective wedding ceremonies for deserving girls under the Dowry Fund initiative. These events will be held at the divisional level, with plans to facilitate the weddings of over 4,000 deserving girls across the province.

The government will bear the expenses of the wedding ceremonies for the deserving girls, and each bride will receive a cash grant of Rs200,000. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to finalize arrangements for these events promptly and ensure transparency, guaranteeing that only deserving individuals benefit from the programme.

It was further decided that, following the divisional-level programmes, similar events will be extended to the district level. In another major development, the Chief Minister directed that the operational budgets of shelter homes (Panahgah) be included in the provincial government’s permanent budget to ensure their sustainability and to run these shelter homes as a permanent feature of the provincial government’s welfare initiatives. He also directed immediate operationalization of all non-functional shelter homes across the province.

Similarly, the Chief Minister announced the distribution of wheelchairs to disabled students in higher educational institutions in the first phase and directed the concerned authorities to collect the necessary data for this initiative.

The meeting also decided in principle to establish old-age homes for senior citizens in Peshawar with the aim of providing accommodation and recreational facilities for them.

Furthermore, the launch of an “Orphan Card” was also agreed upon in principle, under which orphan children at the school level will receive a monthly stipend of Rs5,000. A similar initiative for elderly widows, through the issuance of “Ration Cards,” was also approved by the chair. Under this initiative, it is proposed to provide monthly sustenance of Rs5,000 to elderly widows.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to develop a comprehensive working plan for these proposed welfare initiatives within a week. He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable and underprivileged segments of society, in line with the vision of PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

He added that the provincial government would utilize all available resources to ensure the welfare of the destitute and vulnerable segments of society, which is a cornerstone of an Islamic welfare state.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, senior officials of the Social Welfare Department, the Commissioner of Peshawar, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, and other relevant officials.