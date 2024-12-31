Tuesday, December 31, 2024
GCWUS concludes capacity building programme

Our Staff Reporter
December 31, 2024
SIALKOT  -  Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) concluded its one week “Capacity Building Programme” for university management with a closing ceremony held in the smart classroom.  The programme, sponsored by the National Academy for Higher Education (NAHE), HEC Islamabad, was designed to enhance the professional skills of administrative staff (Scales 17 and 18) from various departments.

The ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir and Regional Director of HEC Ghulam Nabi as the chief guests.

The programme successfully trained participants, equipping them with vital skills through modules on Interpersonal Skills, Good Governance and Workplace Ethics, Leadership, Business Communication, Noting and Drafting, Financial Management, and Procurement Planning.

GCWUS VC Prof Dr Shazia Bashir congratulated the participants on their successful completion of the training programme and commended their commitment to professional growth.

She emphasised the importance of continuous skill development for achieving operational excellence in university management.

Dr Shazia Bashir extended her gratitude to NAHE and HEC for their support in fostering a culture of learning and improvement at GCWUS.

Director of HEC Ghulam Nabi, in his address, lauded GCWUS for its dedication to capacity-building initiatives and expressed confidence that the training would enable participants to make meaningful contributions to institutional development.

He urged participants to implement the knowledge and skills gained during the sessions in their daily work.

Certificates were distributed to all participants by the VC GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir and Director of HEC Ghulam Nabi, acknowledging their active participation and successful completion of the program.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, extending appreciation to the trainers, organisers, and participants for their dedication and effort.

Our Staff Reporter

