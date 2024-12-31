GETZ Pharma donates Rs4.2m insulin for diabetes patients in Kurram

Peshawar - GETZ Pharmaceuticals has stepped forward to support diabetes patients in the Kurram region with a generous donation of insulin worth Rs 4.2 million. This contribution, handed over to the Department of Health, will provide essential treatment to thousands of deserving patients in the area.

The donation ceremony was held in the presence of Health Secretary Adeel Shah and Director General (DG) Health Services Dr Saleem, who received the insulin from the GETZ representative team. Both officials expressed their heartfelt gratitude to GETZ Pharma for this vital support. “We deeply appreciate this timely donation, which will bring relief to countless diabetes patients in Kurram,” said Health Secretary Adeel Shah during the event.

Health Secretary Adeel Shah confirmed that the donated insulin, consisting of 5,000 vials, will be transported to Kurram by helicopter the following day to ensure it reaches those in urgent need.

He also highlighted that additional medicines are being received from other donors to address the region’s healthcare challenges.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr A H Aamir, Director of the “Insulin for Life” and “D-Talk” projects, emphasized the life-saving nature of insulin. “Insulin is an essential drug for diabetes management. Without timely access to it, patients face severe complications. This donation will significantly improve healthcare outcomes in Kurram,” he said.

This donation highlights the critical role of public-private partnerships in strengthening healthcare systems. The Department of Health calls on other organisations and donors to follow this example and contribute to the welfare of underserved communities.

The Department of Health, alongside partners like GETZ Pharma, remains committed to providing life-saving treatments to vulnerable populations. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing pressing healthcare needs and ensuring no patient is left behind.