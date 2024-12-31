GIK Institute, PEL sign accord to expand research collaboration

Swabi - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) and Pak Elektron Limited (PEL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to expand research collaboration.

The MoU was signed by GIK Institute Rector Prof Dr Syed Hassan Zaidi and PEL Senior General Manager Irfan Baber, who led a delegation comprising experts and senior officials.

The two parties agreed to exchange scientific, academic, and technical information, as well as appropriate academic materials of mutual interest for which each party holds intellectual property rights. They also agreed to identify opportunities for exchanges, cooperation, and joint research and development in areas of mutual interest.

The parties will carry out joint research and development projects in various technical areas. One such project aims to conduct a detailed thermal analysis of a power transformer according to specifications provided by PEL, including heat flow, identification of hotspots, and validation of the simulated results.

GIK Institute and PEL will also organize workshops, training sessions, and guest lectures on technology and modern analysis tools for students and industry professionals. PEL will provide industry internships and research opportunities for university students to gain practical exposure to appliances and power production and design.

Faculty members will visit PEL for knowledge exchange and collaborative development. The two organizations also agreed to share laboratory facilities, testing equipment, and software tools for research and development purposes, as well as provide access to real-world operational data and case studies to enhance academic projects and research.

The two organizations will collaborate on several projects and have discussed conducting additional joint research projects, agreeing to work together to boost collaboration and achieve desired results.

“We could expand our collaboration, and the joint research will culminate in remarkable success,” said the Rector. Before signing the MoU, the Rector gave a detailed presentation to the delegation about GIK Institute’s collaboration with various world-class universities, particularly in the US, UK, and China.