Gold rate dips

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs600 on Monday and was traded at Rs272,600 against it sale at Rs273,200 the previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs514 to Rs233,711 from Rs234,225 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down to Rs214,235 from Rs214,706 respectively. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,614 against $2,620, the Association reported.