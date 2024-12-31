Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that the government is open to meaningful dialogue, but legal and criminal cases will proceed alongside any discussions. Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government is always willing to initiate dialogue in the country’s greater interest. He clarified that criminal cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership would not be part of the dialogue agenda. Addressing allegations against the PTI founder, he said, “The 190 million pound case and the others against him are of a criminal nature. He stressed the importance of dialogue to address national challenges, not to protect personal interests.

PTI trying to get Imran Khan free from jail: Haideri

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said the purpose of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s struggle is the release of its founder. Without the role of its founder, Haideri affirmed that PTI had no value. He expressed this while talking to private TV channel. Answering a question, he said if the government’s draft on constitutional amendments had been implemented, there would have been severe repercussions. He further said that the JUI-F stopped the government from establishing a constitutional court while adding if it had not been there, the government would have approved all 56 amendments. He said the PTI and JUI-F had many differences but after coming into the opposition, they both decided on a ceasefire. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made it clear that there should be no political victimization against the PTI founder. The JUI-F leader added General (R) Bajwa had stopped us from staging a sit-in against the then PTI government.