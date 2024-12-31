Govt vows to enhance education: Dr. Khalid Maqbool

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving education quality while inaugurating the National College of Arts' Bachelor’s Degree Show 2024 in Lahore on Sunday.

Dr. Siddiqui emphasized that the federal government is utilizing all possible resources to ensure access to quality education for every citizen, aligning with its vision of an educated and skilled Pakistan.

Highlighting the need for collaboration, the Minister urged provincial governments to make optimal use of available resources to address the pressing issue of out-of-school children. "We must ensure that no child is left behind," he stated, underscoring the collective responsibility of federal and provincial authorities in achieving universal education.

Dr. Siddiqui also shed light on the significance of preparing the nation’s youth for the challenges of the future. He stressed the importance of equipping students with knowledge in cutting-edge fields like biotechnology and artificial intelligence to meet global demands and drive Pakistan's progress.

The Bachelor's Degree Show at the National College of Arts showcased an array of creative projects by graduating students, reflecting the institution's dedication to fostering artistic talent. The event was attended by educators, students, and dignitaries, all lauding the government’s efforts to strengthen the educational landscape of the country.

With education at the forefront of its agenda, the federal government continues to work towards a more inclusive, innovative, and quality-driven system to empower the youth of Pakistan.