Grand jirga adjourned, set to reconvene in Kohat on Tuesday

Web Desk
6:44 PM | December 31, 2024
The grand jirga scheduled for Monday was adjourned without proceedings due to the absence of members from both sides.

Participants from the previous session failed to attend, leading to incomplete attendance and the postponement of the meeting.

According to sources, the jirga is set to reconvene on Tuesday in Kohat under the chairmanship of the Kohat commissioner.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Saif, earlier emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to finding a sustainable and long-term resolution to the Kurram issue.

He explained that the grand jirga was paused for two days to allow consultations with one of the parties and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement when it resumes.

