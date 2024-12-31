Historic wins for Mahnoor, Sohail at Scottish Junior Open 2024

LAHORE - Pakistan’s rising squash stars, Mahnoor Ali and Sohail Adnan, have made history by winning girls and boys U-13 categories respectively at the Scottish Junior Open 2024. Mahnoor Ali claimed the girls U13 title with an emphatic 3-0victory over India’s Divyanshi Jain in the final. The set scores of 11/5, 11/5, and 11/7showcased her outstanding skills, composure, and resilience on the court. This victory adds toMahnoor’s growing list of accomplishments, which includes her historic win at the 2024 USJunior Open Squash Championship and gold medals at the Australian Junior Open andBorneo Junior Open in 2023.Sohail Adnan, another rising star, claimed the boys U13 title in a hard-fought final,showcasing his impressive technical skills and mental toughness. His victory at the ScottishJunior Open follows his recent win at the Asian Junior U13 Championship in June 2024,further solidifying his place as one of the top junior players in the world. Sohail’s dedicationand relentless pursuit of excellence continue to inspire young athletes across Pakistan.