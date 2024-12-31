ICT police nab 3 dacoits, weapons; stolen goods seized

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police Tarnol police station team on Monday arrested three wanted members of a criminal gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons used in crime from their possession.

A public relation officer told APP that the Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Tarnol. Police team also recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.