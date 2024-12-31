Tuesday, December 31, 2024
ICT police nab 3 dacoits, weapons; stolen goods seized

APP
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Islamabad Police Tarnol police station team on Monday arrested three wanted members of a criminal gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons used in crime from their possession.

A public relation officer told APP that the Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Tarnol. Police team also recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

APP

