IHC fixes Jan 16 to hear traders’ contempt petition

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed January 16 as next date of hearing in a contempt of court petition filed by the traders of the federal capital regarding the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) November 24 protest.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Amer Farooq will conduct hearing of the contempt of court petition filed by the president of the F-7 traders’ association.

During the previous hearing, the secretary interior ministry submitted the report saying that as a civil servant, he could not even deem of committing contempt of court. He said that the the PTI refused to hold talks and continued its movement towards D-Chowk.

The interior secretary maintained that they carried out the security arrangements by keeping in view the less difficulties of the citizens.

He said that they repeatedly contacted the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and asked him to submit an application under the new laws but they did not submit any new application and continued their march towards D-Chowk.

In the contempt petition, president of Jinnah Super Market (Sector F-7) traders urged the IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against the former ruling party for staging protest demonstration in the capital, suspending the daily life and businesses.

Earlier in their main petition, counsel for the petitioner contended that life in Islamabad Capital Territory comes to a complete halt whenever there is any political activity, protest or sit-in. He contended that the petitioner is a trader by profession and has fundamental right of livelihood and freedom of movement as enshrined in the Constitution.

It was submitted that it is the obligation of respondents No.1 to 4 to ensure that whenever there is any political activity or protest, no hindrance is caused in the fundamental rights of the petitioner or for that matter any citizens of Islamabad Capital Territory.