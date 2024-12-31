JI Ameer demands to decrease petroleum levy by 50 percent

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has demanded the government to decrease petroleum levy by 50 percent instead of decreasing mere Rs2 on the total per liter price.

The JI leader was reacting here on Monday to media reports, predicting Rs2 decrease in petrol price. He however declared the Rs2 decrease as too little, too late. He elaborated that the government always increases the petroleum products prices on the pretext of rise in the international market. Monem Zafar maintained that contrary to it, the government doesn’t pass the impact to the people when the petroleum products prices are reduced in the international market.

On the occasion, he highlighted media reports, revealing that the government received over Rs808 billion during January to September of the outgoing year -- a record high receiving on part of the government when it comes to levy, with a rate of Rs60 litter.

The JI leader further said that the taxation on petroleum products has always been excessive and the major share of the amount collected is always syphoned to corruption.

He demanded the ruling regime to put it’s house in order and provide substantial relief to already marooned middle class in Pakistan by decreasing the petroleum products prices significantly.