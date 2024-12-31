JUI-F welcomes signature on seminary registration act

QUETTA - JUI-F senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah has welcomed President’s signature on the Seminary Registration Act, stating that it has increased the President’s respect among religious circles. President Asif Ali Zardari earlier signed the Seminary Registration Act into law. As per details, Hamdullah also noted that the Presi-dent’s signature has reaffirmed the supremacy of Parliament.

Hamdullah thanked the President for his decision, which he believes has accepted the stance of Mau-lana Fazlur Rehman. He also appreciated the posi-tive role played by the Prime Minister and his cabi-net in the matter. Hamdullah credited Fazlur Rehman and religious leaders for their efforts in making the legislation possible. According to a National Assembly spokesperson, the Societies Registration Act 2024, makes it a law. The step comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate and formalize the registration of various entities, including seminaries (Madrasahs). According to a National Assembly spokesperson, with President Zardari’s signature, the bill has been successfully converted into law. The National As-sembly is expected to issue the gazette notification soon.