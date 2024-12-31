Kamran Akmal hails Abbas’ performance, slams three-year exclusion

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has hailed Mohammad Abbas’ exceptional performance in the Centurion Test against South Africa, calling it a “slap in the face” of those who excluded him from the national team for three years.

Akmal commended Abbas’ six-wicket haul in the second innings, describing it as a lifetime achievement. “His bowling has answered his critics emphatically,” Akmal said. He added that Abbas’ performance showcased his resilience and proved wrong those who sidelined him, deeming it unforgettable.

While appreciating Pakistan’s competitive spirit, Akmal noted the team’s misfortune in narrowly losing the match by two wickets. He remarked that better support from other bowlers could have turned the game in Pakistan’s favor.

Former pacer Mohammad Amir also voiced his frustration over Abbas’ exclusion. Taking to the social media platform X, Amir condemned the past coaching decisions, stating, “It took Abbas three years to make a comeback—a slap in their faces.”

Despite Abbas’ stellar efforts, Pakistan fell short as South Africa chased a modest target of 121 runs, clinching victory in a nail-biting fourth-day finish.