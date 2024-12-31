Karachi police ask protesters to end sit-in at major arteries across city

KARACHI - Karachi police on Monday asked protesters to end sit-in at major arteries across the city by Majlis e Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM) against the parachinar killings as other religious groups including proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat and Sunni Ulema Council announced also announced to stage protest in 24 hours if sit-ins are not ended across the city

Karachi has been witnessing road closures after major thoroughfares across the city were closed from Thursday over Parachinar killings. Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho stated that the ongoing protest would be cleared soon. He warned that those refusing to disperse would be removed according to the law.

These remarks were made during a meeting chaired by Inspector General Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Meemon, which was attended by Sindh’s Minister of Interior, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, AIG Odho, and other senior officials.

AIG Odho noted that Karachi residents have endured enough for three days, and now it’s time for some serious action. He praised the patience shown by the police and acknowledged the reopening of major roads.

He added that the protesters have shown willingness to end the protest, as paralyzing the entire Karachi under the guise of a protest is not appropriate. AIG Odho stressed that he has instructed officers to take necessary actions to maintain law and order. However, in a recent twist, the spokesperson for the Karachi police clarified that the city’s police chief has not issued any orders to end the ongoing protest. The spokesperson reiterated that linking the police chief’s statement to ending the protests is a misunderstanding.

According to the spokesperson, the police chief emphasized that the management of demonstrations should be done in a way that doesn’t hinder traffic flow. According to Karachi Traffic Police, the following roads are currently blocked due to sit-ins.

Because of the MWM protest, M.A. Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, and Kamran Chowrangi are completely blocked from all sides.

On Safoora Chowrangi, MWM protesters have set up tents on the main road, blocking access to the Ranjham Tower road.

An update shared by the traffic police stated that Abu al-Hasan Ispahani Road and the Super Highway near Abbas Town have also been blocked.

Furthermore, Five Star Chowrangi, University Road toward Samama Shopping Center, and NIPA Road are blocked.

Shamsuddin Azami Road, close to DHA flats, and Surjani Road are also closed for traffic. The Shahrah Pakistan road leading to Sohrab Goth is blocked from Incholi as well. Nawab Saadiq Ali Khan Road has been blocked from Nazimabad No. 1 to Nazimabad No. 2.

Karachi Traffic Police advised the public to avoid these areas and use alternative routes. Travelers are urged to be patient as authorities work to end the protests and restore normal traffic flow.