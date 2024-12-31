Karachi tops list of world's most polluted cities amid deteriorating air quality

Karachi residents woke up Tuesday to severely polluted air, propelling the city to the top of the world's most polluted cities, according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir.

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237, classified as "very unhealthy" by IQAir. The concentration of PM2.5 pollutants, fine particles small enough to enter the bloodstream when inhaled, was measured at 162 µg/m³ — 32.4 times higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended levels.

Experts attribute the worsening air quality to Karachi's cold weather, which traps dust and pollutants close to the ground. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5°C in the past 24 hours, with the mercury expected to range between 9°C and 11°C over the next day. The maximum temperature is forecasted to stay between 25°C and 27°C, with a humidity level of 41% and light winds blowing at 8-10 km/h from the northeast.

Karachi's air quality woes mirror those of Lahore, which ranked fifth on the list with an AQI of 194, categorized as "unhealthy." Other cities in the top five include Dhaka (210), Wuhan (208), and Delhi (204).

Every winter, emissions from low-grade fuel, industrial activity, and vehicle exhaust, combined with seasonal crop burning, create smog that blankets parts of Pakistan, including Punjab and Sindh. These conditions are exacerbated by cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds, making the air quality hazardous across the region.

The WHO has issued stark warnings about the health consequences of breathing toxic air, linking prolonged exposure to strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory illnesses. As Karachi and other cities grapple with this recurring crisis, urgent measures are needed to mitigate the health and environmental impacts of worsening air pollution.