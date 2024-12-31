Tuesday, December 31, 2024
KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

December 31, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Under the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption Mossadeq Abbasi, the Anti-Corruption establishment has taken action against illegal parking around private hospitals in Hayatabad Phase Five.

According to a statement issued here in Monday, the CM’s aide received complaints of illegal parking near private hospitals in Hayatabad Phase Five and took notice of the issue.

Following the instructions Director Anti-Corruption KP Siddique Anjum along with the team made a surprise visit to illegal parking in Hayatabad.

He wrote to the director general of Peshawar Development Authority to immediately terminate the contract of private parking and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on illegal parking by the PDA staff.

