KU’s ICCBS creates 120 MPhil, PhD scholars in just 15 months

KARACHI - The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi has achieved a remarkable milestone by creating 120 MPhil and PhD scholars within a span of just 15 months, from 12 September 2023 to 31 December 2024.

ICCBS Director Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen shared this information during a meeting with administrative officials at the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Prof Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf, Incharge of Academic Coordination Office.

According to a statement issued from ICCBS, this accomplishment marks the first time in two decades that such a large number of scholars have completed their higher degrees at ICCBS.

The achievement was made possible through the implementation of scholar-friendly policies and the removal of unnecessary obstacles and pressures faced by students at the center.

Prof Farzana emphasized that the ICCBS administration’s focus on creating a supportive and scholar-friendly environment played a pivotal role in this success.

By adhering to the center’s guidelines, rules, and merit criteria, the administration ensured the academic excellence and integrity of the programs. During the meeting, it was revealed that out of the 120 graduates, 49 MPhil and 29 PhD scholars were from the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, while 32 MPhil and 10 PhD scholars were from the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research.

Prof Farzana applauded the efforts of the ICCBS Academic Coordination Office and commended Prof Syed Ghulam Musharraf and his team for their dedication in fostering high-quality research scholars.