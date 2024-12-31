LDA holds computerised ballotting for residential plots

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) held a computerized ballot for residential plots in prime locations of Tajpura, Jubilee Town, and Johar Town. The event, conducted in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), took place at the Expo Centre in Johar Town. The ballot was attended by Minister for Housing Punjab Bilal Yaseen, LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad, Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Sultan Bajwa, and LDA DG Tahir Farooq. Minister Bilal Yaseen, while addressing the occasion, congratulated the fortunate winners of the plots and praised the transparent process. “This computerized ballot was conducted in collaboration with PITB, ensuring complete transparency. The plots available in this ballot are 5 and 7-marla residential plots in Johar Town, Tajpura, and Jubilee Town,” said the minister. He further added that the new year would bring another gift for citizens in the form of the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, a housing initiative spearheaded by Maryam Nawaz. “LDA is diligently working to provide affordable and excellent housing projects for citizens, offering them a golden opportunity to own a home,” he said. LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad stated that LDA is offering 88 plots in these areas on easy instalments over three years. “We are working under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide relief to the common people,” he emphasized. Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Sultan Bajwa mentioned that 1,201 successful applicants participated in the ballot. “Among all the development authorities, LDA is leading in providing quality services,” he remarked. LDA DG Tahir Farooq, during his speech, said, “The successful applicants will be required to make payments in 12 equal instalments over three years,” he added. The ballot received a substantial number of applications: 455 for Jubilee Town, 610 for Johar Town, and 136 for Tajpura Scheme. Citizens who have successfully won the plots can check their names on the official LDA website at lda.gop.pk. Meanwhile, The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 102 properties and demolished several illegal constructions in various areas of the city. The operations took place in key locations, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Main Canal Road, Sabza Zar, and Murghazar Colony. As part of the crackdown, 28 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, and 50 properties in Sabza Zar and Murghazar Colony. Additionally, 24 properties around Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, and Canal Road were sealed. The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, salons, food points, clinics, shops, offices, stores, and other commercial establishments. Prior to these actions, multiple notices had been issued to the owners of these properties, but they failed to comply with regulations. The operation was supervised by LDA’s Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman. The crackdown is part of LDA’s ongoing efforts to target illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant commercial tax defaulters across Lahore.