KHANEWAL - A man gunned down his daughter-in-law over minor dispute here in the suburban area of the district. A police spokesperson said on Monday that Khizar Hayyat shot dead his daughter-in-law Iqra (17) for not serving meal on time and managed to escape from the scene. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. The police took husband of the victim into custody to initiate formal inquiry into the murder, the spokesperson said.