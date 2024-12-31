Massive Fire Destroys Furniture Market Near Kamran Chowrangi

A massive fire erupted at the furniture market near Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar, causing extensive damage as furniture worth millions was reduced to ashes.

The blaze originated in nearby bushes and swiftly spread to engulf the market. Shopkeepers scrambled to save their goods as the fire rapidly consumed over 80 shops, with Rescue 1122 estimating that 40% of the market's furniture was destroyed.

Seven fire brigade vehicles, including six from KMC and one from Rescue 1122, worked tirelessly to contain the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and nearby residential buildings remained unharmed.

The Chief Fire Officer confirmed significant damage to over 35 shops, predominantly those selling used furniture, with half of the merchandise lost. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the financial losses and prevent future incidents.

This incident recalls a similar fire in March last year at the Gharibabad Furniture Market, which destroyed 45 shops and raised concerns over the fire brigade's response time. Authorities are now looking into the current event to address fire safety measures and enhance response protocols.