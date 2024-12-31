NA body for preparing proposal regarding Sectoral Export Roadmap

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Monday recommended that a proposal regarding Sectoral Export Roadmap may be prepared and presented in the next meeting of the committee.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce met in the Parliament House for having briefing from Ministry of Commerce and its attached Departments under the chairmanship of Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA. The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, briefing the Committee regarding implementation status of previous recommendations of the Committee and Committee showed its satisfaction on the reply. While briefing, the Secretary informed the Committee that to give the significance of sectoral consultations for competitiveness and export development, the minister for commerce has chaired (participated in) the consultations to formulate sector-specific strategies.

The Chief Executive Officer, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) gave a detailed presentation on the functioning and achievements of TDAP. The Committee recommended that the presentation may be given again to the Committee in its next meeting after incorporating the observations of the members. The chairman, Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) also briefed the Committee about performance of TCP.

The chairman asked the Committee to come forward and support the TCP in recovery of amounts receivable from various recipients at federal and provincial government levels. The Committee appreciated the proposal of chairman TCP. The Report of the Sub-Committee, constituted earlier under the convenership of Muhammad Atif Khan, MNA, was presented before the Committee. The Committee adopted the report and decided to discuss the same in its next meeting. The Committee appointed a new Sub-Committee under the convenership of Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, MNA, with Asad Alam Niazi, Usama Ahmed Mela and Muhammad Mobeen Arif, MNAs, as its members. The Committee will explore ways to harness the valuable natural resources of gemstones and to generate revenue for the country.

Besides Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, the meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly; Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Asad Alam Niazi, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig (online), Mohammad Mobeen Arif, Usama Ahmed Mela, and Rana Atif (online), MNAs. The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) and National Export Development Board (NEDB).