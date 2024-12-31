NAB compensated 18,000 affectees during 2024

LAHORE - Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh held a monthly open court session at Bureau’s Lahore office, where a large number of victims sought resolution of their complaints. The attendees included victims of the financial investment frauds i.e. Prime Zone scandal, ForU Real Traders, and Double Shah scandal, as well as complainants from housing societies’ scandals such as Elite Town, Sadaat Cooperative Housing Society, Zaitoon City, and Fahad Town, Manawan.

While updating Prime Zone scandal victims on the progress, DG NAB Lahore revealed that NAB Lahore has forwarded corruption Reference to NAB Chairman for final approval after completing the investigations, on merit. He added that all suspects in the case were apprehended during the course of investigations, and efforts are under way to repatriate the absconding prime suspect Imran, from abroad via Interpol, however, evidence of embezzlement to the tune of Rs850 million has been collected, meanwhile, all known properties of the accused have been frozen. Addressing complaints against ForU Real Traders, DG NAB Lahore informed that claims totaling to Rs1.6 billion from 2,300 affectees have been received so far; however, the process of issuing call up notices is underway on fast-track basis. He emphasized that WhatsApp groups were also created to ensure prompt communication with all victims, following instructions from the NAB Chairman. Investigations revealed that company had no operational business in Pakistan and solely relied on redistributing investors’ funds as profit, constituting fraud.

Regarding complaints against Elite Town Housing Society, NAB Lahore DG disclosed that the main accused named Kashif was apprehended over allegations of defrauding 1,400 individuals with Rs1.4 billion. He announced the freezing of assets worth more than Rs2 billion belonging to the society’s administration and anticipated significant progress in the upcoming months, ensuring compensation for the affected individuals. On complaints about Sadaat Cooperative Housing Society, the NAB DG instructed for accelerating investigations into allegations of alleged embezzlements involving nearly 100 plots in Society. He assured victims of swift updates and concluded investigations within designated time frame.For Zaitoon City refund seekers, the NAB DG issued on the spot instructions to the concerned officers to process refunds promptly.Addressing the widow claimant in the Double Shah scandal, the NAB DG directed re-verification of her claim with immediate submission of a progress report. Speaking to victims, NAB DG highlighted that more than Rs16 billion was recovered during 2024, and losses of over 18,000 affectees were compensated. He affirmed that complaints lodged during open courts receive immediate attention. He reiterated NAB’s unique role as Pakistan’s sole national Institution providing relief in fraud and embezzlement cases and vowed to continue this mission.

The victims expressed their best wishes for NAB Lahore DG Amjad Majeed Aulakh, on his transfer to NAB Headquarters, Islamabad as DG (Operations). However, he assured his continued efforts to provide swift relief to all victims during his tenure at NAB Headquarters.