Nawa-e-Waqt Bureau chief elected PPC president

Peshawar - M. Riaz, a senior journalist and Bureau Chief of the Nawa-e-Waqt Peshawar Office, has been elected president of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) in the annual election for the body. The Election Committee, headed by senior journalist Shahid Hameed, conducted the election.

According to the results, the Unity, Progressive, and Democratic Alliance swept the annual election. Its candidate for the president’s slot, M Riaz, was elected with a huge margin, securing 350 votes, while his rival, Nasir Husain of the Professional Journalists Forum, obtained only 97 votes.

Similarly, Tayyab Usman was elected General Secretary, securing 257 votes against the losing candidate, Alamgir Khan, who received 190 votes.

Irfan Khan was elected vice-president with 302 votes, while runner-up Arif Hayat obtained 122 votes. Gulzar Muhammad was elected joint secretary with 310 votes, while his rival, Amir Ali Shah, received 132 votes.

Two candidates contested the position of Finance Secretary, and Ihtisham Khan emerged victorious, securing 312 votes, while his rival, Muhammad Naeem, received 129 votes.

Senior journalist and former president of PPC, Shamim Shahid, former GS PPC Irfan Musazi, Tariq Waheed, Fareedullah, Irshad Ali, Imran Ayaz, Zahid Mirokhel, Bilal Arbab, Mahmood-ul-Hassan, and Shakil Siddiq were elected members of the governing body of the press club. Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Mayor Peshawar Metropolitan Haji Zubair Ali, federal and provincial ministers, along with other political and social figures, have congratulated the newly-elected president and body members of the Peshawar Press Club on their success.

In their congratulatory messages, they extended their best wishes to PPC President M Riaz and his team, expressing hope that they would take significant steps to address the issues faced by the journalist community and enhance the prestige of the press club. They emphasized that this representative forum of journalists will continue to play a vital role in safeguarding press freedom and highlighting public issues.