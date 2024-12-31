Old Sentiments, New Circumstances

Unfortunately, peripheral ethnic groups have faced turmoil since the country’s inception. According to the UN, four million people were displaced from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to ongoing military operations. On October 11, the Pashtun National Jirga, called by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), reignited old sentiments of their people.

During military operations, internally displaced persons (IDPs) endured ethnic profiling, political marginalization, and economic inequality—sufferings rooted in historic grievances. On November 24, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged protests against the imprisonment of its leader, Imran Khan, adding a new dimension to the struggles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people. After the protests were disbanded on November 26, PTI alleged that 12 workers had died, a claim denied by security forces.

In the aftermath, Islamabad police launched a crackdown against Afghan-Pakistani Pashtuns, with the government claiming unregistered Afghans were involved in the protests. This incident underscores the enduring challenges faced by the Pashtun ethnic group, who bear these obstructions while remaining loyal to the state. As Ghani Khan poignantly wrote,

“I am a Pakhtun and am not afraid of death; I am angered at an empty life and a desolate end.”

NAIMAT KHAN NIAZI,

Lahore.