PM's economic reforms package to boost growth, improve lives: Attaullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that the prime minister’s homegrown economic reforms package will significantly improve citizens’ lives, stimulate growth, and strengthen the economy.

In an exclusive statement regarding the prime minister’s five-year National Economic Transformational Plan 2024-29, titled “Udan Pakistan: Homegrown National Economic Plan,” Tarar revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will unveil the ambitious agenda today.

Tarar stated that Pakistan has moved from the verge of default to stability and is now on the path to progress. He expressed gratitude, highlighting improvements in all economic indicators.

Describing the Home-Grown Economic Agenda as a reform-driven plan centered on “Made in Pakistan,” Tarar stressed its vital role in fostering economic growth and bringing positive change to the people of Pakistan.

The economic reform agenda is designed to accelerate the country’s development and ensure the prosperity of its citizens.