PM Shehbaz to unveil 'Uran Pakistan' economic plan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce Uran Pakistan, a homegrown five-year national economic plan, in Islamabad today.

Commenting on the economic plan in his televised remarks, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said it is aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth from the current macroeconomic stability.

Describing it as a momentous occasion, the Finance Minister stated that one of the key pillars of the plan is to achieve export-led growth in order to avoid boom-and-bust cycles in the economy. He emphasized that the private sector will have to play a lead role.

He expressed commitment to completing the structural reforms process, emphasizing that the government is also working diligently to reduce its expenditures.

The Finance Minister expressed confidence that Uran Pakistan will take the country to a place in the next two to three years, making the current IMF program the last one.

In his televised remarks, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that the government took necessary steps to address the economic challenges. He expressed confidence that this five-year plan will provide a strong foundation for economic development, and its benefits will reach the common man in the form of better employment, healthcare, education and business opportunities.

Describing it as a revolutionary step, he said the success hinges on the entire nation working collectively toward it.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said this is an all inclusive agenda through which the journey of economic development will be undertaken. He said this economic reforms agenda is for the development of Pakistan and its people.

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz said the five-year economic plan will permanently set the country's economic direction on the right path. He was confident that Pakistan will emerge as a sovereign economic power on the world map as a result of this plan.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said the plan will bring prosperity to the lives of the people and help attract investments. He said the plan envisages a promising future for our youth.