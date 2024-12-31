Police devises security plan on eve of New Year night

Rawalpindi - The district police has devised a comprehensive security plan to deal with aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling on the occasion of the New Year night. In a press release on Monday, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that as many as 6,600 police personnel had been deputed for different duties on the occasion. In order to curb the menace of one-wheeling, the police have installed 32 special police check posts on main roads of the city.

To counter the activity of aerial firing, in all police stations additional check posts have been set up. The CPO said that the police would register cases against those involved in the aerial firing under anti-terrorism laws. The mobile vans of all police stations, Dolphin Force, and Mahafaz Squad will carry out their duties during the New Year night. The statement further noted that special arrangements had been put in place for the security of the worship places of the Christian community in the city.

Separately, the city traffic police has also put into action a special plan to monitor and check rash driving, zigzag driving, and one-wheeling on the main arteries of Rawalpindi city. Chief Traffic Officer Benish Fatima said that in order to control and curb the rash driving and one-wheeling, the traffic police had installed special speed camera on all major roads including Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Jehlum Road and Old Airport Road. Further, special anti-one-wheeling squads have been formed for the New Year night. The squad will remain alert and vigilant on the night to stop the one-wheelers and to fine them.

The CTO has also directed all deputy superintendents of police traffic and circle in-charges to remain alert on the night of the New Year and take strict legal actions those who violate the traffic rules. She also appealed to the parents to keep vigilance on their children deterring them from taking part in any dangerous and illegal activity.

In the meantime, Naseerabad police arrested a man for transporting fireworks items into the city. According to the police, Muhammad Umar was arrested for carrying fireworks items in his van. The police confiscated multiple items and the can used for transporting the illegal materials.