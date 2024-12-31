Police gear up search operations to ensure peace today

LAHORE: - In the lead-up to the New Year celebrations, Lahore Police have ramped up its search operations to curb criminal activities and ensure peace and security in the provincial capital. According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesman, a total of 6,611 search operations have been conducted in 2024 so far. The spokesman reported that during these operations, over 204,000 homes, more than 100,000 tenants and 558,000 plus individuals have been checked. Over 555,000 individuals were cleared after verification. Legal action was taken against more than 3,700 individuals for violating the law, he added. During these operations, 870 wanted criminals were arrested and 616 cases, involving illegal weapons and 492 drug-related cases, were registered. Additionally, 481 hotels and 125 hostels were also inspected along with 57 bus terminals, 18,682 shops and 1,036 churches, the spokesman further said. Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated that maintaining law and order on the eve of New Year was importance. He directed supervisory officers to personally monitor security arrangements at recreational spots, markets and other critical locations to ensure public safety. He further directed that strict checks be carried out at entry and exit points for both individuals and vehicles. To enhance security, Dolphin Squad, PRUs and Elite teams have also been deployed to patrol sensitive areas. The CCPO directed that police officers and jawans should remain alert, adding that no effort should be spared in safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens. The police should maintain a friendly and professional demeanor when interacting with the public, he concluded.