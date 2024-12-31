Poor people need financial support: Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid said on Monday that poor people need financial support.

The BISP chief, also a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), held a meeting with the Vice President of the Pakistan Association of Australia Ali Murtaza here to discuss the BISP role.

The meeting revolved around exploring ways to connect BISP beneficiaries with quality training institutions to equip them with skills aligned with both local and international market demands.

During the discussion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of providing high-quality skill development training to deserving individuals to enable them to achieve financial independence.

“The people of Pakistan are talented and hardworking; all they need is a robust platform to showcase and enhance their abilities. By focusing on linking our semi-skilled and deserving individuals with reputable institutions, we can empower them to secure sustainable livelihoods and improve their economic conditions,” she said.

She stressed the need for targeted skill enhancement programmes to refine the abilities of BISP beneficiaries, ensuring they are better equipped to meet the demands of both local and global markets. “Such initiatives not only benefit the individuals but also contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Pakistan,” she added.

In response, Ali Murtaza assured Senator Rubina Khalid of his full support in facilitating skill training opportunities abroad for BISP beneficiaries. He reiterated the Pakistan Association of Australia’s commitment to assisting the programme in achieving its objectives. As a token of appreciation, he presented a shield to Senator Rubina Khalid. The meeting highlighted the mutual determination of both parties to provide deserving individuals with the tools and opportunities they need to improve their lives through meaningful skill development and employment pathways.