Proper Protests

The ongoing protests in Karachi against the Parachinar killings and the prolonged blockade of the region exemplify a more mature and democratic approach to dissent, contrasting sharply with the chaotic and confrontational demonstrations often witnessed elsewhere in the country. Activists and leaders of mainstream parties are staging sit-ins at various locations in Karachi, articulating demands that are both clear and achievable, rather than resorting to tactics that resemble blackmail or brinkmanship.

The protesters are calling for the reopening of the Parachinar road, which has remained closed for over 90 days, cutting off access to essential food and medicine for the region’s residents. These demands are straightforward and within the government’s capacity to address. By applying pressure in a measured way, the protesters aim to create enough disruption to draw public attention without plunging the city into chaos or engaging in a full-scale confrontation with the authorities.

This is a protest model that strikes a delicate balance: it creates inconvenience, as all protests must, but avoids becoming a zero-sum battle against the government. Crucially, the government’s response to these protests has been commendable and could serve as a template for managing demonstrations across the country. Instead of deploying police and law enforcement to break up the protests forcibly, authorities have engaged in multiple rounds of consultations with the protesters.

The outcome of these discussions was a negotiated agreement, whereby the protesters relocated to different spots to maintain the flow of traffic while preserving their right to assemble. Additionally, the protesters agreed to conclude their activities by Maghrib, ensuring minimal disruption to the daily lives of Karachi’s residents. This reasonable and cooperative approach respects the protesters’ democratic rights while addressing public inconvenience—a stark contrast to the often heavy-handed tactics used in similar situations.

At its core, this situation highlights an urgent and overlooked issue: the plight of Parachinar. While logistical measures by city authorities and law enforcement can manage protests temporarily, the ultimate resolution lies in the government addressing the underlying grievances. It must heed the demands of the people, ensuring that aid and relief reach Parachinar—a region that has long been deprived of the attention and resources it desperately needs. In a democracy, listening to and acting on the legitimate concerns of citizens is not just a moral imperative but the essence of governance.