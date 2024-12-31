Provision of quality transport services govt’s aim: SACM KP

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Transport, Haji Rangez Ahmed, has said that the aim is to provide quality services to the people, and that the Transport Department should make the process of issuing licenses more convenient.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Directorate of Transport on Monday. During the visit, he presided over a meeting and stated that the process of the open auction for Lahore Adda in Peshawar should be expedited, ensuring that merit is prioritized. This will enable a significant increase in the province’s revenue. He directed that immediate steps be taken to prevent the issuance of fake licenses and fake medical certificates, while clearing all pending license cases immediately.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Transport, the Secretary of PTA, the Deputy Director of Transport, and others. On this occasion, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Transport inspected all sections and printing machines and also checked the attendance of the staff. He expressed satisfaction with the staff’s attendance.

During the inspection, the SACM stated that the welfare and well-being of the people of the province, and the provision of quality services to the public, are part of the PTI manifesto.

He further said that instructions from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur are clear: practical steps must be taken for the prosperity and development of the people of the province, which are top priorities of the provincial government.