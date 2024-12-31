PSPA vice chairperson discusses social protection initiatives with Sindh CM

Karachi - During a recent visit to Sindh, Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Vice Chairperson Jahaan Ara Manzoor Wattoo held a special meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss social protection initiatives. In this historic meeting, Jahaan Ara Manzoor Wattoo proposed the establishment of an ‘Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum.’

This proposed forum aims to enhance collaboration between provinces in social protection efforts. It also seeks to strengthen the institutional capacity of both provinces and expand the scope of these initiatives through joint endeavours. A detailed briefing on the proposed forum was presented during the meeting.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah wholeheartedly endorsed the proposal, stating: “This forum will be a significant milestone in improving the lives of underprivileged communities and fostering mutual cooperation among all provinces.” He also commended the impactful initiatives undertaken by PSPA in Punjab and reiterated his commitment to continued collaboration between the two provinces. Furthermore, he expressed interest in adopting PSPA’s exemplary welfare measures in Sindh.

Jahaan Ara Wattoo assured the Chief Minister of PSPA’s full support in strengthening social protection initiatives in Sindh. This meeting marks an important step forward in fostering inter-provincial collaboration in the social sector and is being hailed as a pivotal development towards creating a more inclusive and supportive framework for social welfare across provinces.