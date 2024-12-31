PTI has taken U-turn on US: PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) of taking a u-turn on the United States and looking towards Washington to get relief.

Addressing a joint news conference here, PPP leaders Senator Palwasha Khan and Barrister Amir Hassan, said the PTI had changed its stance overnight.

Palwasha Khan questioned why, after years of progress, there was sudden opposition to Pakistan’s missile programme from the United States and why the PTI was expecting the US to support it.

“These are the same people who blamed the US for their government’s downfall and touted Pakistan as a ‘State of Medina,’ yet today they are undermining our sovereignty,” she said.

Senator Palwasha described this as grave threats facing Pakistan, both internally and externally.

The lawmaker emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is under attack from forces working against the country. “Some powers are actively conspiring against our nuclear assets. We will not allow any such conspiracy to succeed,” she said.

She contended the nation that the PPP would protect Pakistan’s nuclear program at all costs, as the country could not afford any further crises.

She condemned the recent calls for civil disobedience, warning that such actions would harm the nation’s fragile economy. “Civil disobedience is equivalent to sabotaging the economy. The government must proceed with caution and consult with its coalition partners before making major decisions,” she added.

Referring to recent statements by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Palwasha Khan urged the leadership to heed his warnings about emerging threats. She claimed that both internal elements and external forces were targeting Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The Senator highlighted the historical efforts of PPP leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in establishing Pakistan’s nuclear programme and Benazir Bhutto’s contributions to the missile programme.

She accused certain individuals of trying to dismantle Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities to fulfil commitments made to foreign powers.

“These are the same forces that collaborated with Indira Gandhi in the past to undermine our nuclear ambitions. Today, they are sowing chaos with the aim of turning Pakistan into another Iraq or Syria,” she warned.

Urging the government to work in harmony with coalition partners, the PPP Senator criticized unilateral decision-making. “If the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz) fails to consult its allies, it risks alienating its own supporters and harming the nation. The PPP will not let any conspiracy succeed,” she asserted.

She also drew attention to the broader implications of the nuclear program, stating, “This is not just Pakistan’s asset but a symbol of pride for the entire Muslim world. We must protect it at all costs.”

Barrister Amir Hassan echoed Senator Palwasha Khan’s concerns, questioning the PTI for allegedly spreading chaos. “PTI is creating unrest while serving the interests of external powers. Politics is important, but Pakistan comes first,” he said.

He reminded the public that the current government relies on PPP’s support and called on the PML-N to advance through consultation rather than unilateral actions. “This is not the time for political point-scoring. Pakistan cannot afford another crisis,” he cautioned.

Barrister Hassan reiterated the PPP’s stance against any efforts to weaken Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “This is not just about Pakistan. It’s a matter of pride for the entire Islamic world,” he maintained.

He said: “Pakistan’s decisions will be made within Pakistan. We have withstood sanctions before, and we will continue to protect our nuclear assets. The PPP stands united against any internal or external threats to our nation’s sovereignty.”