Red Line bus project brings pain to Karachi citizens: Ali Khurshidi

KARACHI - Red Line bus project has tormented and bring pain to citizens of Karachi, leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi said.

MQM MPA has said that the Karachi’s Mayor has termed the condition of the University Road as a source of embarrassment for the government. “Mayor’s statement has been chargesheet for the government of Sindh,” he said. “The government’s people would likely to residing in posh areas but the life of those at the University Road has become miserable,” MQM leader said. Mayor Murtaza Wahab had last week expressed his serious concerns over delays in the completion of the Red Line BRT.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi, while addressing a press conference with right-wing members of the Sindh Assembly at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan headquarters Bahadurabad, said that the Sindh government has failed to provide basic facilities to citizens and the Chief Minister of Sindh tells stories in the budget speech every year. He said that the Sindh government has made the city that pays the highest tax to the country such a situation that the citizens here do not have access to drinking water, gas or electricity, while the infrastructure situation is such that citizens are forced to travel for hours.

There are no street lights on the main highways of the city, while the roads are dilapidated in places, due to which incidents of robbery have become common on the highways of Karachi. Ali Khurshidi said that the provincial and city governance of a multinational city like Karachi is with the PPP, due to which the market of bribery is hot at both the provincial and city levels, from ministers, advisors to senior and junior officers, everyone is engaged in bribery.

Even citizens going to their offices and work are fed up with the bribery of the traffic police. Karachi is the only city in Pakistan where people are forced to buy water for drinking as well as for consumption.

Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi, while drawing the attention of the media representatives to the important issue of the city, said that the Red Line project was started in March 2022 but is stalled due to government incompetence.

There are numerous construction works remaining on the Red Line route due to which the Red Line project has now become a source of suffering for the citizens and these incomplete construction projects have made the lives of the citizens miserable. He further said that their autocratic government has been in power in Sindh for the last 16 years and the problems have been increasing instead of decreasing during their rule.

Four years ago, they built University Road, then dug it up for the Red Line, due to which citizens have been stuck in traffic for hours in the dust for the last 2 years. Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi has demanded that the Chief Minister of Sindh should show responsibility and work for the betterment of the province instead of pleasing the party leaders.

Karachi needs 1200 MGD per day while only 450 is being provided, similarly with the arrival of winter, the supply of gas to the citizens of Sindh during the day and night is almost non-existent, while Sindh accounts for more than 50 percent of Pakistan’s gas and Articles 172/3 and 128 of the Constitution of Pakistan state that local rights are superior to minerals and natural gas. Sui Southern Gas Company is depriving Sindh of this constitutional right. If the Chief Minister of Sindh raises this issue in the Inter-Provincial Council and cannot solve the problems of the entire province including the city, then please do not be the reason for increasing the problems and curb bribery.