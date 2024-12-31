Religious Affairs Ministry opens applications for Hajj labour quota 2025

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has invited nominations from public and private organizations for low-income employees under the Hajj Labour Quota.

A total of 300 seats have been allocated for the Labour Quota as part of the Hajj Policy 2025. Eligible employees include those in grades 1 to 9, such as laborers, industrial workers, and miners.

The ministry spokesperson stated that the cost of Hajj for beneficiaries of the Labour Quota will be covered by their respective organizations as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Organizations applying for the quota must be registered with the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) or the Workers’ Welfare Fund. Applications should be submitted to the Workers’ Welfare Fund by January 15.

For institutions operating under other departments or organizations, nominations must be routed through their respective ministries to the Ministry of Religious Affairs. If the number of applications exceeds the quota, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the 300 seats.