Residential building fire controlled: Karachi Mayor

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that upon receiving the report of a fire in a residential building along the Burns Road, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s fire brigade staff immediately took action and managed to control it.

According to a KMC statement, the fire brigade personnel remained at the site until the cooling process was completed, he said. “The fire brigade department demonstrated professional skills in controlling the fire and made every effort to minimize damage to citizens in this incident.” Wahab advised the citizens to exercise extreme caution during the winter season, as fires spread rapidly in cold weather.

According to the records of the KMC Fire Brigade, the highest number of fire incidents occurred in the last three months of the year. Fires in both residential and industrial areas of the city were swiftly and effectively controlled. A rescue team also works alongside the fire brigade, and every possible effort is made to save the lives and property of the citizens.