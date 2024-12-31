Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Residential building fire controlled: Karachi Mayor

Residential building fire controlled: Karachi Mayor
NEWS WIRE
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that upon receiving the report of a fire in a residential building along the Burns Road, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s fire brigade staff immediately took action and managed to control it.

According to a KMC statement, the fire brigade personnel remained at the site until the cooling process was completed, he said. “The fire brigade department demonstrated professional skills in controlling the fire and made every effort to minimize damage to citizens in this incident.” Wahab advised the citizens to exercise extreme caution during the winter season, as fires spread rapidly in cold weather.

According to the records of the KMC Fire Brigade, the highest number of fire incidents occurred in the last three months of the year. Fires in both residential and industrial areas of the city were swiftly and effectively controlled. A rescue team also works alongside the fire brigade, and every possible effort is made to save the lives and property of the citizens.

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024