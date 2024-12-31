Rupee sheds 1 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.46. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.05 and Rs279.55 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 06 paisas to close at Rs290.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.76, whereas a surge of 99 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.96 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs348.97. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs75.81, while the Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs74.16.