Security guard shoots himself in Karachi; two injured in firing incidents

KARACHI - A security guard committed suicide by shooting himself while two persons injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a 26-year-old security guard committed suicide by shooting himself near Sharafi Goth. The deceased was identified as Majid Wali, son of Behzad Khan. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, a man was injured in a firing incident near Lines Area. The injured, identified as Muhammad Iqbal, age 27, son of Muhammad Aslam, was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

In third incident, a 23-year-old man was injured in a firing incident on the under-construction bridge near Korangi’s Vita Chowrangi. The injured was identified as Shahbaz Hussain, son of Muhammad Hussain. He was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.