Severe cold wave grips country

A harsh cold wave continues to sweep across the country, with snowfall blanketing northern regions in a stunning white landscape.

In Skardu, snowfall that began yesterday shows no signs of abating, plunging temperatures well below freezing. Road connections to the Astor region have been severed, adding to the challenges brought by the heavy snow.

The picturesque snowfall has drawn tourists to Neelum Valley, while in Azad Kashmir's Leepa Valley, the biting cold has severely disrupted daily life. Northern Balochistan remains firmly in the grip of intense cold.

Temperatures in several areas have plummeted to freezing levels, with Leh recording -13°C, Gopis -10°C, and Skardu -9°C. Gilgit recorded -7°C, while Astor and Hunza experienced -6°C. In Kalam and Quetta, the mercury dipped to -5°C.