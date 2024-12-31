Shehbaz Sharif hails launch of C-5 nuclear plant in Mianwali

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) for initiating the construction of the C-5 Nuclear Power Plant in Chashma, Mianwali.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the project, calling it a "milestone in strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China." He emphasized that the C-5 Nuclear Power Plant, the largest and most advanced of its kind in the country, underscores the growing partnership between the two nations.

The C-5 plant is expected to generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, a substantial addition to the national grid, addressing Pakistan's energy needs and bolstering economic growth.

The project reflects the shared vision of Pakistan and China to strengthen their strategic ties through technological and energy advancements.