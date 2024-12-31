Sindh CM shocked over demise of Arshad Zuberi

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Arshad A Zuberi, the Deputy Chief Executive of the Business Recorder Group. In a statement issued from the Chief Minister House, CM Murad said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Arshad Zuberi.” The CM lauded Zuberi’s contributions to journalism and his efforts in societal improvement and economic stability. The CM prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace, and patience to the bereaved family. It may be noted that Arshad A Zuberi passed away after protracted illness on Sunday at the age of 72 years.