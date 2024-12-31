Sindh Governor announces New Year festivities amid section 144 in Karachi

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced grand celebrations to welcome the New Year at the Governor House, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and a Qawwali night.

Governor Tessori emphasized that the cultural program aims to inspire hope and optimism among citizens.

Meanwhile, the Karachi commissioner has issued a notification enforcing Section 144 across the city for two days. The order prohibits aerial firing, fireworks, and the display of firearms to ensure public safety.

The restrictions will be in effect from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025, as part of measures to maintain peace during the New Year’s celebrations.