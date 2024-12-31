Sindh govt instills confidence in local, foreign investors to attract investment: Murad Shah

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that his government has implemented various constructive measures to instill confidence in both foreign and local investors and expressed hope that these investment-friendly policies, at both the national and provincial levels, will contribute to the country’s desired economic growth in the coming years.

He said this while speaking at the Diplomatic Forum for the Socio-Economic Foundation as a chief guest. The program was attended by the counsel general and other diplomats from different countries. President Asif Haroon welcomed the chief minister and diplomats at the event. Murad commended the Diplomatic Forum for Socio-Economic Foundation for its significant efforts in organizing the 8th Diplomatic & Foreign Investment Award Ceremony 2024.

The Chief Minister stated that his government has implemented various constructive measures to build confidence among both foreign and local investors, asserting, “I believe we are now on the right track.” He expressed optimism that by continuing to enforce investment-friendly policies at both the national and provincial levels, Pakistan would achieve the desired economic growth in the coming years.

He mentioned that the Doing Business Reform Strategy serves as the national roadmap for improving Pakistan’s investment climate. This strategy encompasses a comprehensive set of reform actions at both the federal and provincial levels. He highlighted that the reforms focus on regulatory changes, enhancing technology, and boosting the capacity of implementing agencies to simplify procedures for starting and operating businesses. The Chief Minister acknowledged the crucial role of foreign investors in Pakistan’s economic development over a significant period. He noted that multinational companies from countries such as China, the USA, the UK, France, Italy, the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates are successfully conducting business in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh. Furthermore, these companies are actively supporting the social development sector to improve human and social development indicators.

He also recognized the positive contributions of foreign diplomats in Pakistan, who have played a vital role in encouraging multinational companies from their respective countries to invest in Pakistan and Sindh Province. In conclusion, the Chief Minister invited foreign investors through their diplomats to consider investing in Pakistan and Sindh, which he described as highly attractive and safe destinations for various types of investment.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presented awards to the consuls general from several countries, including China, the USA, the UK, France, Italy, the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates, in recognition of their contributions to attracting investment.