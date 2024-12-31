Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six dead, 15 injured in Naushehro Feroze trailer-van collision

Six dead, 15 injured in Naushehro Feroze trailer-van collision
NEWS WIRE
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE  -  At least six people were dead and 15 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident between a trailer and van in Naushehro Feroze.

As per details, the incident occurred at the National Highway, near the Chaar Meel area, where a trailer and a van collided, resulting in the deaths of 6 people and injuring 15 others.

The victims were travelling back to Nawabshah from a wedding ceremony in Hyderabad when the collision took place. The injured individuals were rushed to hospitals in Moro and Nawabshah for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. Earlier, at least four children died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident. Prior to this, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024