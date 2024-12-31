Six dead, 15 injured in Naushehro Feroze trailer-van collision

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE - At least six people were dead and 15 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident between a trailer and van in Naushehro Feroze.

As per details, the incident occurred at the National Highway, near the Chaar Meel area, where a trailer and a van collided, resulting in the deaths of 6 people and injuring 15 others.

The victims were travelling back to Nawabshah from a wedding ceremony in Hyderabad when the collision took place. The injured individuals were rushed to hospitals in Moro and Nawabshah for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. Earlier, at least four children died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident. Prior to this, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.