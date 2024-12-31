Spectacular two-day Bajaur Festival concludes

Peshawar - The two-day Bajaur Festival attracted large crowds as the spectacular event concluded here on Monday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Tourism Wing of Merged Districts, Bajaur Scouts, and the district administration jointly organized the event to boost tourism and cultural activities in the merged districts.

Project Director for the merged tribal districts Ishtiaq Khan was the chief guest, while General Manager of Culture Ajmal Khan, General Manager of Tourism Sajjad Hameed, District Sports Officer Taj Wazir, along with officials from the district administration, police, and Bajaur Scouts, attended the event.

The festival showcased various sports competitions, such as cycling races, kabaddi, tug-of-war, martial arts, magic shows, poetry recital sessions, local music, and traditional dances including Waziri, Khattak, and Attan. Comedy skits, a play area for children, and food and handicraft stalls were also part of the gala.

On the last day, the festival featured the final rounds of the cycling race and martial arts competitions, along with cultural dance performances, local band performances, comedy shows, and poetry recital sessions by local poets.

A 7-kilometer cycling race was held, in which local youth participated. Luqman secured first position, Waheed clinched second, and Imtiaz stood third.

In the kabaddi competition, the Bajaur Gulona Kabaddi team took first place, while the Bajaur Star Kabaddi team stood second.

Similarly, in the tug-of-war competition, the Bajaur Khwanan Tug-of-War team secured first place, followed by the Bolt Star Tug-of-War team.

The Spirit Club won first place, while the Anheer Club took second in the Taekwondo competition.

The festival also featured performances by local poets Anwar Zada, Qadir Khan, Sultan Yousaf, Muhammad Ayan, Muhammad Khan, and Gul Yar, who recited their poetry.

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chanzeb praised the organizers for successfully holding the Bajaur Festival. He said that similar activities would also be held in other merged districts to promote tourism and culture in these previously neglected areas.

He also mentioned that feasibility studies for tourist sites in Bajaur had been completed, and soon rest areas, camping pods, and other tourism projects would be launched at various locations in the region. The Bajaur Festival, he added, paved the way for more such activities in the merged districts.

The KPCTA, along with the Tourism Wing of the merged tribal districts, has previously organized similar events in other districts, including Khyber, Orakzai, Wana, Tank, and Waziristan. These initiatives have successfully promoted sports and tourism in the region.