SSP orders to maintain law & order on New Year’s eve

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Monday issued strict orders against aerial firing and one-wheeling on the arrival of New Year 2025.

All Sub Divisional Police officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to arrest individuals involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling and take strict legal action against them.

To ensure public safety, stringent security arrangements have been made at various intersections, parks, and recreational spots across the district.

SSP Sukkur emphasized that aerial firing and one-wheeling are a curse, and even a moment’s negligence can result in loss of life or lifelong disability.